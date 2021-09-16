Report: Anthony Walker injured hamstring could force him to miss a few weeks

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker appeared on the team’s injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury that limited his participation.

Via Aaron Wilson SportsTalk790, Walker’s hamstring injury could keep him out a few weeks.

Walker played all but two defensive snaps for the Browns last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. He led the team with 10 tackles in the contest as well.

Walker’s injury is part of the reason for the scheduled visit for free agent linebacker Reuben Foster. Wilson’s report notes that Foster is a strong candidate to land on the team’s practice squad.

Walker is in his first season with the Browns after a four-year run with the Indianapolis Colts. Walker had 92 tackles and an interceptions in 16 games played for the Colts last season.