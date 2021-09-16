Report: Ravens CB Chris Westry tore his meniscus

The Ravens will reportedly be without another cornerback for their Week Two game against the Chiefs.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Chris Westry has a torn meniscus in his knee. He is expected to miss a month as a result of the injury, so he could be headed for injured reserve.

Westry had three tackles and a tackle for loss in the Ravens’ season-opening loss to the Raiders. He also appeared in two games for the Cowboys last season.

The Ravens are already without Marcus Peters after his season-ending torn ACL. Marlon HumphreyAnthony AverettJimmy Smith and Tavon Young are the other corners on the active roster and Fowler reports they worked out others, including Buster Skrine, on Thursday.