Ronnie Stanley out of practice for second straight day

Getty Images

The Ravens’ injury issues now include left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley missed his second straight practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. Stanley had ankle surgery after suffering a season-ending injury last season and didn’t look to be up to his usual standard of play against the Raiders on Monday night.

Friday will bring more word on Stanley’s outlook against the Chiefs on Sunday night, but the team has started to consider their options. Moving Alejandro Villanueva from right tackle to the left side is one of them.

“If that does happen, I feel great about it,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, via the team’s website. “He’s played many years there if that’s the way we go. We’ll see how things play out. I think Al’s a guy that’s going to keep getting better in our system as we go as well.”

The Ravens would prefer to have Stanley at that spot as they try to avoid an 0-2, but having him at 100 percent in the weeks to come may trump the short view this weekend.