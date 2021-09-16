Sammy Watkins: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes definitely view it as a rivalry

Getty Images

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson said yesterday that Sunday night’s Chiefs-Ravens game is not about him and Patrick Mahomes. But a receiver who has caught passes from both quarterbacks says they both view themselves as rivals.

Sammy Watkins, who was Mahomes’ teammate the last three years in Kansas City before signing with the Ravens this year, said today that both Mahomes and Jackson want to get the best of each other.

“I think those guys definitely view it that way,” Watkins said. “You can say you’re not, but the world is watching two of the best, youngest MVPs in the league and very talented guys. I’m definitely looking at it that way like, man, Lamar needs to win. He’s been doing a great job in this league with how he’s carrying himself as a teammate and as a guy that does the right things off the field. I just think it’s time for him to take that next hump and try to get a win, and I hope this team, we prepare and the coaches prepare to do our best to will a win for the organization and him.”

The Chiefs and Ravens have played three times with Mahomes and Jackson, and the Chiefs have won all three of them. To make it a real rivalry, Jackson and the Ravens are going to have to find a way to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs.