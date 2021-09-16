Taylor Lewan: There’s no denying Chandler Jones “dummied me all day”

USA TODAY Sports

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan had a rough go in Week One facing Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones.

While Lewan didn’t surrender all five of Jones’ sacks in the contest, he played poorly enough that he felt it necessary to send a tweet thanking Jones for “exposing” him.

On Thursday, Lewan said he felt too amped up before Sunday’s contest, in part because it was the first time he’s ever returned from a major injury. Lewan tore his ACL last October.

“I was more worried about messing up than I was about being better,” Lewan said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean.

Lewan added that how he was feeling doesn’t really take away from the day Jones had.

“Chandler Jones is a stud, right? There’s no denying he dummied me all day,” Lewan said. “I have to be accountable. I wasn’t accountable in that game to my team, to myself, to my family, to everyone watching, to you guys, to the fans. And you go in and you get an IV, you’re cramping, and you come back out and they announce you’re back in the game and you get boo’d from the fans. That stuff happens, man. It hurt, but at the same time, the way I was playing, I don’t blame them. They want the team to do well, they’re not just rooting for me. So I’m sorry for letting them down.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, Lewan has been the Titans’ left tackle since 2014. So he feels like he has all the tools he needs to move on and play at the level he’s accustomed to, starting with Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

“It’s something that I have to overcome and work through, and I plan on doing those things,” he said.