Tom Brady: Can I play until I’m 50? I think it’s a yes

Tom Brady is under contract with the Buccaneers through the 2023 season, but he’s already given signs that he’s thinking about being in Tampa beyond that point.

Brady turned 44 this year, so pushing past 2023 would make his 50th birthday the next big milestone to reach as an active player. In a video Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski filmed for the team’s website, Gronkowski asked Brady if he can play into another decade.

“Wow. Seems to be a really hot question lately,” Brady said. “Can Tom Brady play ’til 50? Like, 50 years old? . . . I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

Gronkowski went on to ask if Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen would let him play until that point. Brady joked that is a “way better question” before saying he thinks she would as long as it would make him happy. Brady seems to continue to derive a lot of joy from being on the field, so there’s little reason to expect him to leave it anytime soon.