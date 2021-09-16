Tua Tagovailoa: It’s good to have Will Fuller back

USA TODAY Sports

Miami’s offense should get a boost this week with receiver Will Fuller.

After signing with the franchise as a free agent in the spring, Fuller didn’t play Week One as he served the final game of a six-game suspension. But now he’s back at practice, and his quarterback is looking forward to seeing what he can do.

“It’s good to have Will back,” Tua Tagovailoa said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “We can see in the game plan what things he can do to help us win this game. There are still things we need to work with Will on [with] timing. I’ve always had a relationship with Will.”

Fuller did not practice much during the preseason as he was dealing with an injury. But Tagovailoa noted he’s studied Fuller’s tape from his time with the Texans to study the receiver’s routes.

Fuller himself said that he’s ready to be back on the field.

“Catching balls from Tua in a live practice felt good,” Fuller said. “I tried to learn from the mistakes I made [that resulted in the suspension]. I’m happy to be back playing football.”