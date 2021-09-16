Tyrann Mathieu: If I’m not 100 percent, I’m getting there

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu got off the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play against the Browns in Week One, but the Chiefs made him one of their inactives.

On Thursday, Mathieu said the team “really made the best decision for me as a player” because he’d missed 10 days of work after testing positive. Mathieu has been back on the practice field this week and he was asked if he feels back to 100 percent after the long layoff.

“I think if I’m not, I think I’m getting there,” Mathieu said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “[Wednesday’s] practice was pretty good for me, just going out there and having a full workload, getting back into the communication and just working with my boys. Any time I see those guys, my teammates, it always gives you that extra energy to kind of uplift you. So I’m just looking forward to kind of continuing to stack ’em, and then getting in front of the world on Sunday night and showing what I can do.”

Daniel Sorensen and Juan Thornhill started at safety last weekend and will be on hand to step in to the lineup if Mathieu isn’t ready to take on a full workload against the Ravens.