Washington leads Giants 14-10 at halftime

Taylor Heinicke might win the full-time starting job with the way he’s playing in Thursday Night Football. The Washington quarterback, playing only because of the hip injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick, went 17-of-21 for 162 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

He has led touchdown drives of 90 and 84 yards. J.D. McKissic‘s 2-yard run on third down with 21 seconds left in the second quarter has Washington leading 14-10 at halftime.

Terry McLaurin scored the team’s other touchdown on an 11-yard catch from Heinicke. McLaurin has six catches for 60 yards, while Logan Thomas has caught three passes for 32 yards.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for 65 yards and run for 73. He should have had 12 more rushing yards, which would have given the Giants a halftime tie.

Receiver C.J. Board was called for a questionable holding penalty on defensive back William Jackson on a 58-yard touchdown run by Jones. A spot foul, it still set up the Giants at the Washington 22. But the Giants got only as close to the end zone as the Washington 5-yard line and settled for a chip-shot, 23-yard field goal by Graham Gano.

Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who had only two sacks last season, has two sacks tonight. He had one last week. Washington has five quarterback hits.