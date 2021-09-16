Washington ties the Giants on a Terry McLaurin touchdown

Getty Images

Terry McLaurin hasn’t played with an All-Pro quarterback. Heck, he hasn’t had a starting quarterback who’s been able to keep the job either because of injury or performance.

McLaurin has played with seven quarterbacks in his three seasons.

He has Taylor Heinicke tonight, and Heinicke is giving McLaurin a chance to show a national audience just how good he is. McLaurin has beaten Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry, totaling five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

His 11-yard touchdown catch tied the game 7-7 with 11:16 remaining in the first half. McLaurin had four catches for 43 yards on the 13-play, 90-yard drive.