Will Fuller did not practice due to a personal matter

Will Fuller was not spotted during the portion of Dolphins practice open to media on Thursday, but it appears his return to game action is still on track.

Miami announced after the session that Fuller did not attend practice due to a personal matter and was not injury-related.

Fuller is slated to make his Dolphins debut this weekend as the team takes on the Bills. He missed last week while serving the last game of a six-game suspension.

Miami’s injury report contained other good news for the club, as the three players who were limited in Wednesday’s session were all upgraded on Thursday.

Tight end Adam Shaheen (knee), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back), and receiver Preston Williams (foot) all went from limited to full participants.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), defensive tackle John Jenkins (knee), receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder), and linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee) remained full participants.