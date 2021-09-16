Will Ronald Jones start Sunday?

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians declared Ronald Jones the starting running back during his Tuesday news conference. In fact, the media was so surprised at Arians’ declaration, they asked him to confirm he meant Jones would start against the Falcons.

Arians responded, “Yes.”

So will he or won’t he?

Arians said on Bucs Total Access on Thursday that he considers Jones, Leonard Fournette AND Giovani Bernard as starters.

“They each have a role, and it’s just the time of the game, different scenarios,” Arians told Casey Phillips. “They’re all starters. There’s no expectation level that’s any different. It’s whoever’s out there.”

Jones didn’t start the opener, lost a fumble on his sixth snap and didn’t play again last Thursday night against the Cowboys. He finished with four carries for 14 yards, and Arians said Jones struggled mentally after he turned it over.

“Ro was running hard, running good and just lost the ball. Got to hang onto it in the pile,” Arians said.

For what it’s worth, the Bucs list Jones as the starting running back.