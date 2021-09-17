Adam Thielen named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFLPA has named Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen as their Community MVP for this week.

Thielen is being honored because he and his wife donated more than $100,000 to restore the stadium lights at Brooklyn Center High School in Minnesota. The school’s lights stopped functioning in 2018 and they were turned back on for a game last Friday night.

“When we heard Brooklyn Center High Schools stadium lights were red-tagged, we knew we had to do something for those kids and that community” Thielen said in a statement. “We feel strongly that the zip code you are raised in should not dictate your future potential. Everyone should have access to great equipment and resources that builds confidence on the playing field, and we believe will have a positive spillover effect in the classroom.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Thielen’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He’ll also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the sessom.