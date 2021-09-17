Anthony Barr and Everson Griffen out, Eric Kendricks questionable for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings have issued their injury designations for Sunday’s trip to Arizona and they’ll be playing without linebacker Anthony Barr again this weekend.

Barr has been ruled out for the second straight week with a knee injury. Barr missed the final 14 games of last season with a shoulder injury, so this will make 16 straight games without Barr for the NFC North club.

Word on another linebacker’s status won’t come until later. Eric Kendricks is listed as questionable with a quad injury and could be a game-time decision if he gets on the flight to Arizona with the rest of the team on Saturday.

Defensive end Everson Griffen is out with a concussion and cornerback Harrison Hand will miss the game with a hamstring injury. First-round tackle Christian Darrisaw is out for the second straight week after having core muscle surgery this summer.

UPDATE 12:51 p.m. ET: Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen suffered his concussion in a car accident on Thursday. Griffen swerved to avoid hitting a deer on the road.