Anthony Gonzalez decides not to run for re-election

Former Colts receiver Anthony Gonzalez, a first-round pick from Ohio State in 2007, has decided not to seek re-election to his seat in Congress.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Gonzalez attributed the decision to “the best path” for his family. He made it clear that there was more to it than that.

“While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant faction in my decision,” Gonzalez explained.

Gonzalez became one of 10 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives who voted to impeach President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Those Republicans have faced withering criticism in the months since then.