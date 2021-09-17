Bears list Eddie Goldman as doubtful, Jason Peters as questionable

Getty Images

The Bears appear set to go without defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on Sunday against the Bengals, but left tackle Jason Peters is trending in the right direction.

Goldman was listed as doubtful for Sunday with a knee injury. Although the Bears have indicated he’s getting better, he hasn’t practiced the last two days and likely won’t play Sunday.

Peters, who had a quad injury, was listed as questionable. When he had to leave last week’s game he was replaced by Larry Borom, who then suffered his own injury. Borom is out this week, so the Bears want to get Peters back.

Also questionable for the Bears are linebackers Robert Quinn and Joel Iyiegbuniwe, and receivers Marquise Goodwin, Darnell Mooney and Nsimba Webster.