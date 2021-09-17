Browns placing Anthony Walker on injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

A Thursday night report indicated the Browns could be without linebacker Anthony Walker for a few weeks due to a hamstring strain.

Now we know he’ll be out for at least three.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland is placing Walker on injured reserve.

Walker is the Browns’ defensive signal-caller and played all but two snaps in the club’s season-opening loss to the Chiefs. He’s in his first season with Cleveland after playing the first four years of his career with Indianapolis. He started every game in each of the last two years.

While losing a key piece of the defense is never ideal, the Browns have some experience adjusting to Walker’s absence. He missed some time in training camp due to a knee injury.