Browns punter Jamie Gillan: I cost us the game

USA Today

Browns punter Jamie Gillan fumbled a snap in the fourth quarter on Sunday, setting up the Chiefs’ game-winning touchdown. He says the loss is on him.

Gillan called his dropped snap a “massive mistake” and added, “I cost that game.”

Still, Gillan said his confidence isn’t shaken.

“The whole point of my position is to be a weapon and to help out the team and obviously there I didn’t. But things happen, right?” he said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “And that hasn’t changed my outlook in practice or anything. I’m still this happy-go-lucky-likes-a-pint-or-two person. To be honest with you, I’m really happy this happened in Week One, you’re trying to find a silver lining in every cloud, right? And to me it’s a reset button, right? I can’t punt the ball without catching it, so I better catch it next time.”

Gillan said he has caught thousands of snaps in his life, and to the best of his memory that’s the first one he’s ever dropped. It was a rare mistake at a very inopportune time.