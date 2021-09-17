Carlton Davis is questionable for the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may be without both of their Week One starting cornerbacks on Sunday against the Falcons.

Sean Murphy-Bunting will miss the game with an elbow injury. Carlton Davis, who didn’t appear on the Wednesday or Thursday injury report, was limited on Friday with a hamstring injury. He’s questionable for Sunday.

He’s the only Bucs player with a designation (Murphy-Bunting is on IR). Safety Jordan Whitehead, who missed the opener with a hamstring injury, fully participated in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. He’s off the report.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who was limited on Wednesday with a hand injury and didn’t participate on Thursday or Friday, also is off the final report, which means he’ll play. (Coach Bruce Arians characterized Pierre-Paul’s Friday absence as a veteran day off.)

Rock Cockrell likely would start if Davis can’t play. Jamel Dean is the replacement for Murphy-Bunting. The Buccaneers also recently added Pierre Desir.