Chargers put Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve

Bryan Bulaga started at right tackle for the Chargers in Week One, but he won’t be there against the Cowboys this weekend.

Bulaga won’t be there for at least two more games beyond this week’s contest as well. The Chargers placed Bulaga on injured reserve on Friday due to the groin and back injuries that have kept him from practicing this week.

Storm Norton is listed as the team’s backup at right tackle and they have Trey Pipkins as another reserve tackle option.

The team also added another offensive lineman to the mix on Friday. They announced the signing of Michael Schofield, who started 39 of the 49 games he played for the team between 2017 and 2019. Schofield spent last season with the Panthers.