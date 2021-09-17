Dexter Lawrence on offside call: I have to be more disciplined in that moment

Getty Images

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed his first attempt at a game-winning field goal on Thursday night, but he got a reprieve when officials flagged Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for being offside on the try.

Hopkins made the second kick and the Giants were left with an 0-2 record after the 30-29 loss. On Friday, Lawrence lamented his role in helping Washington eke out a victory.

“That’s on me,” Lawrence said, via SNY.tv. “I gotta be more disciplined in that time at the end of the game right there in a critical situation. That’s why I’m on the field. It was unfortunate it had to happen then, and he missed it. I just gotta do better.”

There’s been discussion about whether or not Lawrence was actually offside when the ball was snapped on Hopkins’ first attempt. Lawrence said, via Kim Jones of NFL Media, that it doesn’t “really matter” if he thinks he was offside because that was the call.