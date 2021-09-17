Graham Gano has made 35 straight field goals, 10 away from breaking Adam Vinatieri’s record

Getty Images

Giants coach Joe Judge may be kicking himself today for settling for too many field goals on Thursday night, but at least his kicker keeps making them.

Graham Gano, who went 5-for-5 on field goals for the Giants in Thursday night’s loss to Washington, has now made 35 consecutive field goals, the longest active streak in the league.

The NFL record for consecutive field goals is 44, set by Adam Vinatieri with the Colts in 2015 and 2016. So Gano has to make his next 10 field goal attempts to break the record.

The last time Gano missed a field goal was on September 20, 2020, in Week Two of last season. So it’s now been a year since he last missed a field goal.