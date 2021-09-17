J.D. McKissic: Taylor Heinicke’s calm demeanor reminded him of Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Facing a two-minute drill and a two-point deficit, Taylor Heinicke piloted the offense of the Washington Football Team into field goal range to set up Dustin Hopkins for a game-winning field goal attempt Thursday night against the New York Giants.

Heinicke was 6 of 8 for 36 yards on the final drive before Dustin Hopkins’ 43-yard field goal try split the upright to give the Washington Football Team a 30-29 victory over their NFC East rival.

Running back J.D. McKissic said the way Heinicke handled himself and performed under pressure reminded him of a different quarterback he used to play.

“He reminded me of Russell Wilson,” McKissic told reporters after the game. “He was calm. He wanted to make a play. He wanted to do anything it took. Only thing on his mind was winning.”

McKissic played with Wilson for parts of three seasons and knows what it’s like to be in the huddle with one of the game’s best clutch quarterbacks. Despite Henicke’s strong performance against the Giants on Thursday night, no one is going to confuse him for Wilson any time soon. However, the way Heinicke approached the final drive and the guys in the huddle reminded McKissic of his former quarterback in Seattle.

“He got straight to it,” McKissic said. “He didn’t say anything. He was hearing the call and calling it and just telling guys to be ready, be available. ‘You could get the ball right here.'”

Heinicke completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards with touchdowns to Terry McLaurin and Ricky Seals-Jones and a lone interception in place of injured starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.