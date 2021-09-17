Jamaal Williams says Packers are “like that ex-girlfriend” ahead of Monday night’s game

Posted by Josh Alper on September 17, 2021, 9:56 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Jamaal Williams spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Packers, but moved on this offseason after the Packers re-signed Aaron Jones to go with 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon in their backfield.

Williams wound up signing with the Lions, which set him up for a pair of meetings with his former team. The first one is set for Monday night and Williams told reporters that it feels a bit like running into a former girlfriend.

“Like that ex-girlfriend, shoot, I got to go,” Williams said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But I got a rebound, it was the Lions, they picked me up. Now they feeding me good, taking me to dinners. Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Williams had nine carries for 54 yards, a rushing touchdown, and eight catches for 56 yards in the Lions’ season-opening loss to the 49ers.