Jedrick Wills listed as questionable for Browns

The Browns may be without their top two left tackles against the Texans this weekend.

Jedrick Wills has been listed as questionable with the ankle injury that has kept him from practicing this week. They also ruled out top backup Chris Hubbard with a triceps injury, which could leave the job to Blake Hance or fourth-round pick James Hudson on Sunday.

The injury issues on the offensive line don’t stop there. JC Tretter (knee) and guard Michael Dunn (back) join Wills in the questionable category for this weekend.

Cornerback Troy Hill (hamstring) and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (knee) are players from other positions who drew questionable tags.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee) was ruled out earlier this week. Beckham also missed Week One, so he’s yet to return to game action since tearing his ACL last season.