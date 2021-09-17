Joe Judge: I’m not putting the loss on Dexter Lawrence

Getty Images

Thursday Night Football ended in shocking fashion, as Washington missed a game-winning field goal as time expired, only to get another chance because Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was flagged for jumping offside. That gave Washington another attempt from five yards closer, the kick was good, and Washington won 30-29.

Giants coach Joe Judge said afterward that it would be unfair to pin the loss on Lawrence.

“I’m not gonna put this on Dexter Lawrence,” Judge said. “There’s things we all have to do better as professionals, but I’m not gonna put this on any one player.”

Judge called the offside penalty “a tough lesson,” not only for Lawrence but for the entire team. Judge’s training camp practices gained notoriety for his requirement that players run laps for penalties, and now Judge’s team has had perhaps the most costly penalty of this NFL season.