Joe Judge sees no issue between Kenny Golladay and Daniel Jones

On Thursday night, things got heated between Giants receiver Kenny Golladay and quarterback Daniel Jones. Most of the acrimony was coming from Golladay.

On Friday, Giants coach Joe Judge said it’s a non-issue.

“I’ve talked to both players,” Judge told reporters, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Everyone’s kind of dismissed everything. Guys have a good relationship. They work well together. I don’t really see any issue there.”

Everyone saw the issue last night. And it happens from time to time in the NFL. Things get heated and emotional.

Still, when a receiver directs it at a quarterback, the issue usually comes from the basic argument that the player thinks he’s open, and that the quarterback isn’t throwing it to him.

Simms and I recently discussed the fact that, in Tampa, there are many weapons in the offense — and that none would ever accost Tom Brady over not getting the ball. However, Brady also would never give anyone a legitimate basis for being upset. He’ll always go through his progressions as required by the play, and he’ll always throw to the right man.

That’s the thing to remember when it comes to issues like this. It’s not sandlot football. If a receiver is upset, it’s because he believes that he was open at the time the progression landed on him, and that the ball wasn’t thrown to him.

Even though Judge has tried to put out the fire, it makes sense to monitor the situation. The Giants are paying Golladay $18 million per year. He has 14 targets, seven catches, and 102 yards through two games. He’s frustrated. The Giants are frustrated.

At some point, Jones needs to consider telling Golladay what Warren Moon once told Cris Carter — berate me one more time, and I’ll never throw it to you again.