Kadarius Toney appears to vent frustration with Giants role

It looks like Kenny Golladay isn’t the only Giants wide receiver feeling frustrated about the way the season has started.

First-round pick Kadarius Toney played 19 snaps and never touched the ball in Thursday night’s 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team. Zach Rosenblatt of NJ.com noted that Toney had a conversation with head coach Joe Judge on the sideline in the third quarter and then “stormed off, visibly upset.” Toney would not return to the game and Rosenblatt quoted a source familiar with Toney’s thinking saying that there’s “no use in having a sports car and not driving it.”

Rosenblatt and other reporters also took note of a since-deleted post to his Instagram account after the game. It read “I don’t be mad, s–t just be lame to me.”

Toney missed time in the offseason with foot issues, tested positive for COVID before camp, and then dealt with a hamstring injury once camp opened, so he hasn’t logged a lot of time in the offense since being drafted at the end of April. That tempered most expectations for what he’d be able to do right out of the game, but it doesn’t appear to have done the same for Toney’s own view of his role.

Between Golladay’s venting on the sideline Thursday night and Toney’s apparent dissatisfaction, there will be plenty for the Giants to discuss heading into Week Three.