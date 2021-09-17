Michael Irvin on Aaron Rodgers: If you’re thinking about retiring, you’re already retired

Getty Images

Many are chalking up Green Bay’s bizarre Week One loss to the Saints as stuff happens. The question is whether that stuff will keep happening.

Most think it won’t. If it does, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has an explanation for it.

“This game is too hard,” Irvin told TMZ.com on Friday. “That’s why you hear people say, if you’re talking about or thinking about retiring, you’re already retired. . . . So Aaron was was thinking about not playing. And it showed up, man.”

The Packers have a perfect get-right opponent on Monday night, when the Lions come to town. The Packers should win, and they should win easily.

If they lose, that’s when things could get interesting. And that’s when Rodgers’s deliberations on retirement, which he claims lasted until the weekend before camp opened, could be blamed for whatever it is that prevents his team from beating the Lions.