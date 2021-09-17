Myles Garrett doesn’t think it will take long to get used to playing with Jadeveon Clowney

USA TODAY Sports

Largely forgotten in Cleveland’s close-but-no-cigar game against the Chiefs was the fact that a pair of former No. 1 overall picks got a chance to play together for the first time. Both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney acknowledged on Friday that it will be a work in progress.

“It is different, but I do not think it will take long,” Garrett told reporters. “We went against one of the best offenses in the league so it is going to take a little time. It was a tough test. I think we will learn from it and be able to bounce back this week.”

Clowney knows that he needs a little time to find his groove, regardless of who his teammates are.

“For not playing in about 10 months, I could have taken some plays back and wanted some plays back,” Clowney told reporters. “It is about improving each week. It is not [about] one week. I have 16 weeks to improve, and I am looking forward to it.”

The next opportunity comes against the team that made Clowney the first overall pick in the 2014 draft. Is there extra motivation when playing the Texans?

“It is the second game on the schedule,” Clowney said. “Let’s just get the win.”

They should be able to do so, easily; the line has mushroomed to 13 points. If Cleveland loses to the Texans, plenty of folks will be saying that maybe the Browns is the Browns, after all.