NFL Week Two injury report roundup: A lot of question marks for the Ravens

Getty Images

Week Two of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by Washington and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Chiefs at Ravens

The Chiefs have no players on their final injury report of the week.

The Ravens aren’t having that kind of luck on the injury front. T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) missed practice all week and WR Marquise Brown (ankle) missed the first two days of work. They join WR Devin Duvernay (groin), LB Daelin Hayes (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (back), and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) with questionable tags for Sunday night. DE Derek Wolfe (back, hip) is out again this week.

Raiders at Steelers

The Raiders’ bid for a 2-0 start will take place without the help of G Richie Incognito (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), QB Marcus Mariota (quadricep), and CB Roderic Teamer (ankle). DE Carl Nassib (pectoral, toe), DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), and DT Darius Philon (knee) are still in play after being listed as questionable.

DT Carlos Davis (knee) is out for the Steelers. LB Devin Bush (groin), TE Zach Gentry (ankle), and CB Joe Haden (groin) have been given questionable tags.

49ers at Eagles

The 49ers know they won’t have LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) after ruling him out and they don’t expect to have CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) after listing him as doubtful. DE Arik Armstead (adductor), LB Marcell Harris (oblique), and DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) make up the team’s group of questionable players.

Eagles S Rodney McLeod (knee) won’t play this weekend. S Marcus Epps (concussion) is their only player with a questionable listing.

Patriots at Jets

The Patriots won’t have K Quinn Nordin (abdomen) or LB Kyle Van Noy (throat) this weekend. T Trent Brown (calf), T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder), and TE Jonnu Smith (hip) are all listed as questionable.

LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle) is the only Jets player ruled out. WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (groin), CB Isaiah Dunn (shoulder), and T Chuma Edoga (illness) will be later calls as they were all deemed questionable on Friday.

Broncos at Jaguars

G Graham Glasgow (illness) is doubtful for the Broncos and LB Bradley Chubb (ankle) is listed as questionable after he missed Week One. LB Jonas Griffith (back) is their only questionable player.

CB Tre Herndon (knee) will not play for the Jaguars. Defensive ends Lerentee McCray (hamstring) and Jordan Smith (knee) drew questionable tags.

Rams at Colts

No Rams players were given injury designations.

The Colts ruled CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), and T Braden Smith (foot) out on Friday. S Julian Blackmon (back), WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), T Eric Fisher (Achilles), G Quenton Nelson (foot, back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman (ankle), and S Khari Willis (illness) make up a large questionable contingent.

Bengals at Bears

The Bengals will head to Chicago without S Ricardo Allen (hand, hamstring) and CB Trae Waynes (hamstring). Allen is set to go on injured reserve. LB Markus Bailey (knee) and CB Darius Phillips (thigh) drew questionable listings.

Bears DT Eddie Goldman (knee) is unlikely to play after being tagged as doubtful. T Larry Borom (ankle) has been ruled out and the Bears list WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), WR Darnell Mooney (back), T Jason Peters (quadricep), LB Robert Quinn (back), and WR Nsimba Webster (hamstring) as questionable.

Texans at Browns

Texans QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) remains out. TE Pharaoh Brown (ankle, shoulder) and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) are listed as questionable.

The Browns ruled WR Odell Beckham (knee) and T Christopher Hubbard (triceps) out for this weekend. G Michael Dunn (back), CB Troy Hill (hamstring, foot), WR Anthony Schwartz (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee), and T Jedrick Wills (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Bills at Dolphins

Bills WR Gabriel Davis (ankle), DT Star Lotulelei (calf), and DE Efe Obada (calf) are all listed as questionable for the AFC East clash.

WR Will Fuller (not injury related – personal matter) missed Week One while suspended and he will miss Week Two as well. WR Preston Williams (foot, knee) is listed as questionable after missing the opener.

Saints at Panthers

LB Chase Hansen (groin), C Erik McCoy (calf), and LB Pete Werner (hamstring) are out for the Saints this weekend. S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), CB Marshon Lattimore (hand), and S P.J. Williams (back) were tagged as questionable.

The Panthers did not hand out any injury designations this week.

Falcons at Buccaneers

WR Frank Darby (calf) is out for the Falcons this week, but the 53-man roster is otherwise healthy.

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) is set to play after missing practice time this week, but CB Carlton Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Vikings at Cardinals

LB Anthony Barr (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (groin), DE Everson Griffen (concussion), and CB Harrison Hand (hamstring) are all out for the Vikings this weekend. LB Eric Kendricks (quadricep) has been listed as questionable.

The Cardinals ruled LB Devon Kennard (hamstring) out and listed T Kelvin Beachum (ribs) as questionable.

Cowboys at Chargers

Cowboys T Ty Nsekhe (illness) is out after being taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion on Thursday. Safeties Damontae Kazee (thigh) and Donovan Wilson (groin) make up the questionable contingent.

The Chargers will play without CB Chris Harris (shoulder) and DT Justin Jones (calf) is considered doubtful to play. S Nasir Adderley (groin) is the lone Charger in the questionable category.

Titans at Seahawks

Titans CB Caleb Farley (shoulder) is out this Sunday. Four players — LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), LB Bud Dupree (knee), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), and LB David Long (hamstring) — are deemed questionable to play.

WR D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion) and RB Rashaad Penny (calf) are not likely to play for the Seahawks after being listed as doubtful. There’s more hope for G Damien Lewis (groin), DT Bryan Mone (elbow), and CB D.J. Reed (calf) after they were listed as questionable.