Nick Gates staying in Washington overnight, will have surgery in morning on fractured leg

Getty Images

New York Giants left guard Nick Gates is staying overnight in Washington D.C. and will have surgery in the morning on his fractured left leg.

Gates was injured on the 12th snap on Thursday night’s loss to the Washington Football Team when he was rolled up on by Daron Payne. He had an air cast put on his injured left leg on the field and left the field on a cart. Via Dan Salamone of the team’s website, Gates was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia.

Gates started last week’s game at center for the Giants before being kicked to guard to fill the absence of Shane Lemieiux this week. Gates had started every game of the previous two season for New York after missing his rookie season in 2018 due to injury.

Ben Bredeson took over the Gates at left guard after the injury.