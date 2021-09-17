Packers without DL coach Jerry Montgomery after positive COVID test

Getty Images

The Packers may not have defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery with them for Monday night’s game against the Lions.

Tom Silverstein of PackersNews.com reports that Montgomery was not at practice Thursday because he has tested positive for COVID-19. There are no other known positives or unvaccinated close contacts of Montgomery who would have to also miss time.

Like other coaches, Montgomery is vaccinated and can return to the team if he has two negative tests 24 hours apart. That leaves the door open to him returning in time to coach against the Lions.

The Packers do not have an assistant defensive line coach on Matt LaFleur’s staff, so it’s not clear how they’d handle things if Montgomery is not able to be there.