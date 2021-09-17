Saints place Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Saints placed starting defensive end Marcus Davenport and starting linebacker Kwon Alexander on injured reserve Friday.

Players on injured reserve are eligible to return after missing three games.

Davenport strained a pectoral muscle against the Packers, and Alexander injured his elbow. Alexander played 34 of 57 defensive snaps against the Packers, and Davenport saw action on 26.

Neither player practiced this week.

The Saints list Carl Granderson and rookie Payton Turner behind Davenport, while Zack Baun and Pete Werner are the weakside linebackers behind Alexander. Werner (hamstring) didn’t practice all week.

The team promoted fullback Alex Armah from the practice squad to the active roster and added linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad.