Saints won’t have seven coaches for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Saints coaching staff will be short-handed Sunday. They will not have seven coaches because of COVID-19 protocols.

The team announced offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle, assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano, senior offensive assistant/receivers Curtis Johnson, offensive line Brendan Nugent, run game coordinator/tight ends Dan Roushar, and running backs Joel Thomas will miss the game against the Panthers.

The team will divide their responsibilities among the offensive staff.

Everyone on the Saints staff is vaccinated, so the coaches will have to generate consecutive negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart before they can return.