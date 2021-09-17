Saquon Barkley: I was able to find one good run, have to continue to trust the knee

Getty Images

The Giants got a glimpse of the Saquon Barkley they want to have in their offense on Thursday night, but just a glimpse.

Barkley broke loose for a 41-yard run in the first quarter in Washington and it looked like it might be the start of a big night for the second overall pick of the 2018 draft. Barkley wasn’t able to repeat the success over the rest of the night, however.

He had 16 yards on his other 12 carries and 42 yards on 22 carries in two games outside of his big gainer, which left him saying that he still needs to trust the process of getting back to his desired form.

“I was able to go out there and play a full game. My body and my knee responded well. Kind of knocked that rust off and was able to find one type of run to get open a little bit,” Barkley said, via Peter Botte of the New York Post. “It was an explosive run, I guess. But got to continue to trust it, trust the knee, trust the system. Hopefully, I’m going to continue to get better.”

While Barkley’s overall production is lagging, the Giants still trusted him with two carries after James Bradberry‘s fourth quarter interception set them up deep in Washington territory. He only picked up two yards and the team settled for a field goal after an incomplete pass. That left the door open for Washington’s game-winning kick at the buzzer and left Barkley to say that he will “personally take that one on my shoulders.”

The Giants likely appreciate the accountability, but a fully functional running game would be appreciated all the more.