The Darius Slayton misfire: Dropped pass or less-than-perfect throw?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 17, 2021, 10:47 AM EDT
With 6:25 remaining in Thursday night’s game, the Giants held a three-point lead and had possession on the Washington 43. They went for the jugular.

Receiver Darius Slayton got behind the defense. Quarterback Daniel Jones saw him. The ball flew Slayton’s way. It bounced off his hand and fell incomplete.

Joe Buck of Fox called it a drop. And while there’s a school of thought that any NFL-level receiver who gets a hand on the ball should catch it, it’s fair to ask whether Jones put just a little too much on the ball.

There’s a difference between a classic drop and a failure to make a catch. Slayton failed to make the catch. It wasn’t a classic drop. It would have been if Jones had hit Slayton in stride, if the ball had hit him in both hands, and if he’d then dropped it.

Regardless of the proper label, it was a missed opportunity to deliver a knockout punch. Good teams usually don’t blow those chances. Not-good teams routinely do. The Giants, in recent years, have clearly been not good.

With a record of 18-48 since 2017, the Giants are now not just not good. They have the worst record in football during that stretch.

12 responses to “The Darius Slayton misfire: Dropped pass or less-than-perfect throw?

  1. It hit both his hands. Sorry, but playmakers make that play. I thought it was pretty lame that he was yelling at Jones instead of looking in the mirror.

  2. No way was that a perfect pass, but neither was it a particularly difficult ball to catch. Darius Slayton misjudged the angle of trajectory and didn’t extend his arms as far as he could and should have.

  4. It was actually both. It was a dropped pass on a less than perfect throw. It’s a ball an NFL receiver needs to catch. There were a lot of imperfect throws that should have been caught. Anything you can touch, you should catch.

  7. While a receiver should always catch the ball when he gets his hands on it…when a QB has the guy open by 20 yards in the end zone…underthrow him by a yard or 2. Don’t try to perfectly lead him as if Deion Sanders is covering him…

  8. If you watch the replay over and over, you’ll notice that Slayton has to change his stride to catch up to the ball. When he does, he loses control of his body and is unable to manipulate his hands to make the catch. It’s true that a good wide receiver would have probably caught that ball, but the Giants do not have those so the QB needs to step up accordingly…if he can.

  9. Sadly he had multiple opportunities to pull in the catch and failed to. It is undoubtedly a ball he should have caught.

  10. The ball was where it should be.
    It’s up to the receiver to put his hands where the ball is, not Vice Versa.
    Perfect throw, In Stride.
    Slayton misjudged the ball location

  11. He did overthrow it enough to make it harder than it should have been but Slayton still has to make the catch.

