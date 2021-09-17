Ty Nsekhe out for Cowboys this weekend after going to hospital with heat exhaustion

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys will be missing starting right tackle La'el Collins this weekend as he begins serving a five-game suspension and they will also be without backup tackle Ty Nsekhe.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, via multiple reporters, that Nsekhe was taken from the team’s facility to a hospital on Thursday because he was dealing with heat exhaustion. Nsekhe spent the night in the hospital and was released on Friday, but he is going to be out of action this Sunday against the Chargers.

Terence Steele is set to start at right tackle on Sunday. Brandon Knight, Connor McGovern, and Matt Farniok are the other backup offensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

The Cowboys will also be without wide receiver Michael Gallup and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence from their Week One lineup and defensive end Randy Gregory is likely to miss the game while on the COVID-19 reserve list.