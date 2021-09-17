Will Fuller will not play on Sunday due to a personal matter

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Will Fuller will not play in Sunday’s game against the Bills and it is unclear when he will return to the team.

Miami head coach Brian Flores told reporters in his Friday press conference that Fuller is dealing with a personal matter and is away from the team.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with him over the last couple of days. He’s definitely dealing with a personal issue,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We support Will and we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Flores did not go into any further detail out of respect for Fuller’s privacy. And Flores declined to say if he expects Fuller will be back this season, though at least for now the receiver will remain on the roster.

“Things arise in our lives. That’s kind of what he’s dealing with right now,” Flores said. “He has our support. He has my support. And is it a surprise? Things happen. They happen and they’re not part of your normal everyday — yeah it’s a surprise from that standpoint. But, we deal with it. And he’s dealing with it and we’ll support him. Just make our adjustments as a team, play without him, and move forward.”

As for how it affects Miami’s offense, Flores noted that Fuller didn’t play last week. So, the Dolphins know how to function without the receiver.

Fuller was slated to come off a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs this week. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in March.