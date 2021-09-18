D’Andre Swift, Kalif Raymond questionable for Lions on Monday night

Getty Images

Running back D'Andre Swift is one of four Lions players listed as starters on the team’s depth chart who are listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Packers.

Swift is dealing with a groin injury that limited him in practice on Thursday and Friday, but he was listed as a full participant in Saturday’s session. Swift had 104 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown catch in the season opener.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond drew the same tag as Swift. He was added to the report on Saturday as a limited participant with a thigh injury. Tyrell Williams is out with a concussion, so losing Raymond would make for a thin receiving corps in Green Bay. Defensive end Kevin Strong has also been ruled out with a concussion.

Defensive end Michael Brockers and linebacker Trey Flowers are both questionable with shoulder injuries. Both players were limited in practice all week.