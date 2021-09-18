Eagles sign Josh Sweat to three-year extension

Getty Images

Saturday has become extension day for the Eagles.

A week after signing left tackle Jordan Mailata to a four-year, $64 million contract extension, Philadelphia announced the team has signed defensive end Josh Sweat to a three-year extension.

According to agent Christopher Coy, it’s a $40 million deal with a max of $42 million and $26.92 million guaranteed.

The Eagles selected Sweat in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. After playing a handful of snaps in nine games as a rookie, Sweat became a rotational player in 2019. He recorded 4.0 sacks in his second season and had 6.0 last year for Philadelphia.

Sweat had six tackles while playing 55 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps in last week’s victory over the Falcons.