Inside the Josh Sweat extension

Getty Images

The Eagles have using recent Saturdays to give out new deals. Last week, it was tackle Jordan Mailata. This week, it’s defensive end Josh Sweat.

Sweat, a fourth-round pick in 2018, was due to make $920,000 this year. He’ll now make $10.92 million in 2021. Through 2024, he’s due to make $40.92 million.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the contract.

1. Signing bonus: $10 million.

2. 2021 base salary: $920,000, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2022 option bonus: $2.965 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2022 base salary: $1.035 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2023 base salary: $12 million, $9 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2022, and the balance of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2023.

6. 2024 base salary: $13.75 million.

The contract also includes workout bonuses of $250,000 in 2021 and 2022. A $2 million escalator for 2024 is triggered by Sweat having seven sacks in each of the next three years, nine sacks in two of the next three years, or 11 sacks in any one of the next three years.

Of the full deal, $14.92 million is fully guaranteed at signing. By next March, $23.92 million becomes fully guaranteed. In early 2023, $26.92 million is fully guaranteed.

It’s a damn good deal for a guy with three career starts and 10 career sacks, in three seasons and one game of a fourth. The Eagles clearly are betting on Sweat exploding in the coming months and years.