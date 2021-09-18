Jaguars call up Laquon Treadwell for Sunday

Getty Images

Last year, the Jaguars gave 2015 second-round receiver Devin Smith a chance to play on Sunday, bumping him from the practice squad. This week, receiver Laquon Treadwell gets the opportunity instead.

The Jaguars have announced that the 2016 first-rounder has been elevated from the practice squad for the visit from the Broncos.

Maybe it’s a reward for info Treadwell possibly gave to the Jacksonville coaching staff, given his familiarity with Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, both of whom were in Minnesota during Treadwell’s time there.

If so, it will take a lot more than a little inside information to give Jacksonville its first win since Week One of the 2020 season. Bridgewater and the Broncos looked very good against the Giants last Sunday. The Jaguars did not look good against the Texans.