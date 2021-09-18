Lamar Jackson should get his second contract done now

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2021, 1:11 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders
Here’s something I meant to post on Tuesday. The sentiment still applies today, because the thing that needs to happen still hasn’t happened.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t signed a second contract. He needs to. Ideally, he needs to do it before Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

He likely won’t. He’s representing himself. He’s reportedly so immersed in football that he doesn’t have time to negotiate the contract. And that’s all the more reason for him to hire an agent.

Plenty of players look at, for example, the fact that an agent’s three-percent commission on a $200 million contract becomes a $6 million fee. That’s a legitimate concern, if the player can negotiate a $200 million contract (or a contract worth more than $194 million) on his own.

For Jackson, it’s unclear whether he can or can’t, because he apparently doesn’t have the time to try. That’s all the more reason to hire someone to do it.

Anyone who watched Monday night’s game knows that Jackson took plenty of hits. He ran the ball plenty of times. Through three-plus years in the NFL, he has avoided major injury. There’s no guarantee that will continue. That’s why he needs to get his contract right now, before the next time he steps into the fray and risks the kind of injury that would cause the Ravens to delay all talks until they’re confident he’ll be the guy he was before the injury.

The 2019 MVP’s current contract in shameful in comparison to other elite-level quarterbacks. On the current list of highest-paid quarterbacks, Jackson currently ranks forty-fifth, with an average annual salary of $2.367 million. He earns less than the likes of Nick Foles, Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, Mason Rudolph, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco, Mitch Trubisky, C.J. Beathard, and Tim Boyle.

Jackson obviously deserves a huge raise. The Ravens presumably are ready to give it to him. If Jackson is simply too focused on football to get his deal done, he needs someone else to do it for him.

It wouldn’t be hard. He could hire a good agent quickly (it’s not hard for elite players to get recommendations from other elite players), and that agent could tell the Ravens, “We’re getting this done by tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. ET, or Lamar isn’t playing.”

Given that he hasn’t done it yet, chances are he won’t do it now. Regardless, he needs to. It’s for his own good. Hopefully, there’s a family member, a friend, or a teammate who can and will get his attention and persuade him to get the financial protection he needs. Not in the form of an insurance policy, but in the form of a contract with significant guarantees for injury.

24 responses to “Lamar Jackson should get his second contract done now

  2. So the implication is he should sign now due to risk of injury or declining play. I do get that. But the ravens may see it the same way and Can roll the dice. That said hey should be a little shy if that consider how Flacco got them.

  3. What is the franchise tag for RB’s?

    Baltimore would be smart to start there. Signing the guy who will get injured sooner or later and really struggles to deliver the ball to any type of QB money would be insane.

    235 yard in the air Monday night? Tat’s what you’d expect from an under prepared back up.

  4. All NFL players are one hit away from retirement. It’s easier and wiser to block that out of your mind after you’re financially secure. What is Jackson thinking?

  5. He needs an agent. I’m not a hater at all but I don’t necessarily think he’s the brightest bulb in the box either. Plenty of non business savvy athletes out there. But I do think it’s a combination of time/talent as an agent and a risky career track. Yes he is a QB not a RB. But his approach could get him RG3d any given week.

  7. I’m seeing a familiar career trajectory that doesn’t end so well.

    And I don’t think you pay him $200 mil.

  8. This is why BB passed on him. Smart decision.

    Who knew you could tell checkmate at a checkers player.

  9. Run first guys usually don’t last long in the NFL. If Lamar learns to be deadly from the pocket and uses his wheels only when in trouble, he’ll have a good career. If not, take as much money as you can now.

  10. What is Lamar going to say when DaCosta shows him the 3 or 4 routine throws he missed Monday that could have made the difference, as a reason why not tongive him X more millions?…

    Players need an agent to be the filter between them and the team because things arent always rosy in these negotiations.

    There is a job to do and people out there who can do it for Lamar. If he keeps playing hero ball its going to backfire for him at some point.

  11. Lol the amount of backseat driving and “he NEEDS to do this and that” is hilarious. How about he needs to play football and you gotta write what people do, not what they should do.

  13. look at the risks the guy takes every offseasons doing dangerous stuff? I hope they break the bank on him. Give him a percentage of the cap for all I care. I’ve seen this story play out over and over for about 30 years. Until he can win from the pocket, he will always be a bum knee or bum ankle away from being the worst passing QB in the NFL. Practice squad QBs can spin it better, teams playing afraid of his running is what gets him easy looks. Stop being greedy lamar, hire an agent or you’re going to lose so much money that the 3% for an agent is nothing in compassion. Just ignorance and greed on his end.

  15. Negotiating your own contract can work, it worked out well for Bobby Wagner.
    But in general I agree, its better to hire an agent, provided the agent does a good job negotiating the fine print.
    There re plenty of players who used agents and got contracts that ended up not protecting them as well as other players.

    The one luxury a QB has is he doesn’t have to take the most he can get. He can afford to leave 3MM on the table to get a deal done.
    That’s not true of lower paid players.

    If Lamar Jackson wants to go the Kirk Cousins route, no one can stop him.

  16. Jackson is a great watch when his game is flowing, but the Cam Newton cautionary tale should be on the mind of the Ravens. Running QB’s are a great watch, until the hits add up. After that they are just an average running back who doesn’t throw the ball all that well. The box loads up and the team can’t move the ball well at all. The Panthers figured that out, the Pats figured that out. We’ve all seen the movie, we know how it ends.

  19. Not everyone giving this advice will admit it, but it looks like everyone except Lamar is betting that from this point on, the longer he waits, the less he will be worth. That’s implicit in the get what you can NOW, while the gettin’s good, cause it’s not going to get any better, and will probably get a lot worse as the season goes on.

  20. If you sign a $200M contract and worry about an agent taking $6M, you are worried about the wrong thing.

    If you get a good agent, it’s become their job to work on your behalf. Many of these agents also have a law degree, making it easy to understand the language in these contracts or what to put in the contract based on the market. These are things Lamar will not have access to. What Lamar is doing right now is what most people in their late teens to early ’20s do: they feel they can do almost anything. He had RGIII as his backup last year, and maybe he should have been talking to him to see how his injury derailed his career. I hope he understands that not working on a contract now could derail him later for a guy who is still having a hard time being a pocket passer. The other part is his awful O-Line. The Ravens might not make the playoffs this year.

  21. The Ravens aren’t interested in signing him to a long term deal. And the worse they are this season the more they can say he’s not the guy, or they get to pay him less. With all their injuries they might have already packed it in. And if he plays lights out, then great, but then it’s a prove deal and they have nothing to lose.

  22. He is a moron if he chooses to negotiate the biggest payday of his life to save that 3 percent. Rookie deal? Yeah knock yourself out, beside some offset language they are all pretty much Slotted by pick. And who is looking out for his endorsement deals? These are things that agents build as part of a players brand. If Lamar is using the excuse that he doesn’t have time then he shouldn’t be handling the business side of his career. Meanwhile the Ravens are sitting back living the fact he’s playing on a dime and not pushing on them to break the bank. You know they are gonna bend him over at the negotiation table too.

  23. It’s like driving to the bank to deposit 200 million without an armored vehicle . The odds of getting robbed and losing it all are likely.
    Pay for an armored vehicle (aka agent) and protect yourself, nobody would blame him.

    If Baltimore would have won a Super Bowl with him, you can bet the deal would have already been done by Baltimore themselves.

  24. If the Ravens don’t go deep into the playoffs (which I dont see happening this year) why would the Ravens want to sign him to a long term contract? Just use the franchise tag on him until his legs can’t get him out of trouble anymore and let some other desperate NFL GM write him a check with lots of zeros and then start looking for a real NFL QB to get your team past the Chiefs.

