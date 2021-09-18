Panthers fans not happy that “Keep Pounding” chant disappeared in Week One

USA TODAY Sports

Panthers fans had reason to be happy about the outcome of their team’s Week One game. They weren’t happy about something that happened, or more accurately didn’t happen, during the game.

The “Keep Pounding” chant wasn’t part of the pre-game or in game experience, via the Charlotte Observer.

A Panthers spokesperson told the Observer that the team “has been experimenting with different game-day experiences.”

The chant will return to the video screen for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The spokesperson said it’s possible it won’t be used in other games.

Regardless, the team isn’t trying to keep the fans from using the chant.

“Keep Pounding is the fans’ chant,” the spokesperson told the Observer. “The fans own the chant.”

The chant traces to a pregame speech delivered by the late Sam Mills to the team in early 2004, as the Panthers prepared to face the Cowboys in a playoff game.

The phrase “Keep Pounding” is stitched inside the back of the collar of the team’s game jerseys.