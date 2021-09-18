Raiders place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve

Getty Images

It was known that the Raiders wouldn’t have quarterback Marcus Mariota for multiple weeks, given the quad injury he suffered during his lone snap on Monday night. He’ll miss at least three weeks.

Per multiple reports, Mariota has landed on injured reserve.

Mariota aggravated the injury at the end of a 31-yard run. The Raiders provided no update on Mariota during the game, in violation of league rules.

Given that the play happened early in the game, it’s interesting to know whether the Raiders planned a fairly regular dose of Mariota, the second overall pick in the 2015 draft. He played very well last year after starter Derek Carr suffered a groin injury against the Chargers.