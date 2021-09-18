Ravens place Chris Westry on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Ravens have placed a 15th player on injured reserve, with cornerback Chris Westry the latest. The team announced the move Friday, leaving it with two open spots on its 53-player roster.

The Ravens worked out cornerbacks Buster Skrine, Daryl Worley, Winston Rose and Grant Haley earlier this week.

Westry tore a meniscus in his knee and is expected to miss a month. Players on injured reserve can return after missing three games.

Westry had three tackles and a tackle for loss in the Ravens’ season-opening loss to the Raiders. He appeared in two games for the Cowboys last season.

The Ravens already are without starting cornerback Marcus Peters after his season-ending torn ACL. Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young are the other corners on the active roster.