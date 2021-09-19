49ers hold off Eagles 17-11

Posted by Charean Williams on September 19, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles had their chances, but they continually shot themselves in the cleat. It allowed the 49ers to sneak out of town with a 17-11 victory.

On five possessions, the Eagles crossed the 50. They reached the San Francisco 26, 29 and 3 in the first half, but only got points off Jake Elliott‘s 45-yard field goal and trailed 7-3 at halftime.

Elliott had a 47-yard attempt blocked by Javon Kinlaw, which came after a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Jalen Reagor was overturned when replay showed the Eagles receiver stepped out of bounds before catching the pass. The Eagles also were denied after reaching the San Francisco 3 when, on on fourth-and-goal, Greg Ward tried a pass to Hurts on a trick play, and the 49ers snuffed it.

The Eagles finally got a touchdown with 4:02 remaining on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hurts. They needed only five plays and 1:05 to go 75 yards. Kenny Gainwell ran in the 2-point conversion.

The 49ers ran out of running backs but ran out the clock anyway with Jimmy Garoppolo picking up a first down on a quarterback sneak on third down at the two-minute warning.

Garoppolo went 22-of-30 for 189 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel caught six passes for 93 yards.

  3. Amazing what happens when your “dOmInAnT” defense plays a team with a coach and QB that is, at the very least, COMPETENT.

    Is Hurts going to be able to postdate that ‘rent’ check? Hope so.

  4. What. A . Slug. Fest

    Great game Philly. You will handedly compete for your division. There is a lot to unpack here but mainly the Niner defense answered the call against a formidable offense.

    Jimmy G and Co. had no business winning today but as they say it’s a game of inches. Straighten up and sort it out boys otherwise the elite teams in this League will steal your lunch money!

    GO NINERS!!!!!

  5. Now let San Diego smesh Dallas…and WFT is in 1st place…!!!

    Go Charlgahs Go…!
    – Arnold S

  6. Yall acting like philly is trash cuz they lost a close game to a good team. Eagles had their chances but came up short. Nobody’s going undefeated so we gotta take those L’s at some point. I think hurts played played decent game. Not good enough to win but he still hasn’t turned the ball over and gave them a chance to win.

  8. I think hurts played played decent game. Not good enough to win but he still hasn’t turned the ball over and gave them a chance to win.

    Besides garbage time scrambles and a fluke bomb, what was “decent”? I saw constant bailouts from the pocket and dink and dunks.

    I continuously see a gameplan devised for a backup QB, with screen passes and quick slants. This guy is allergic from throwing in the middle of the field unless the receiver is right in front of him. “Decent” is a stretch.

  9. TheBisonCometh says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:39 pm
    I think hurts played played decent game. Not good enough to win but he still hasn’t turned the ball over and gave them a chance to win.

    Besides garbage time scrambles and a fluke bomb, what was “decent”? I saw constant bailouts from the pocket and dink and dunks.

    I continuously see a gameplan devised for a backup QB, with screen passes and quick slants. This guy is allergic from throwing in the middle of the field unless the receiver is right in front of him. “Decent” is a stretch.
    ——–
    I didn’t see any plays where hurts was missing open wrs. Maybe there was nothing for him to hit. And I guessed you missed his deep ball from his own endzone? And what’s up with your boy Carson now? Injured again? You should change your name to thebisonfadethaway.

  10. I didn’t see any plays where hurts was missing open wrs. Maybe there was nothing for him to hit. And I guessed you missed his deep ball from his own endzone? And what’s up with your boy Carson now? Injured again? You should change your name to thebisonfadethaway.

    Of course you didn’t. You didn’t miss the 4 sideline routes, 3 on 3rd down that he missed either. We should all be lucky to get one on one with DEOMMODORE “64” LENOIR…who still caught up with that sPeEd MeRcHaNt Watkins FROM BEHIND. True weapon there.

    And take your shots at Wentz all you want. At least he’s getting taken out by All Pros like Arnold. Driving the offense to at least tie and at best take the lead. 2nd time Arnold has taken him out in his career. Other time he scored. I’ll take that, thanks.

    Did you like the two completion, 3 sack performance in the second half by everyone’s favorite DJ/QB1 ? Sure, ya did.

    Hey, rent is due!

