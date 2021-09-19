49ers score late first-half touchdown to take 7-3 lead over Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles outgained the 49ers in the first half, 203-161. They reached the San Francisco 26, 29 and 3 on three possessions. They have three points at halftime.

The 49ers got a late touchdown to take a 7-3 lead at intermission.

Jake Elliott got the Eagles on the scoreboard in the first quarter with a 45-yard field goal. But Elliott had a 47-yard attempt blocked by Javon Kinlaw, which came after a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Jalen Reagor was overturned when replay showed the Eagles receiver stepped out of bounds before catching the pass.

The Eagles also were denied after reached the San Francisco 3 when, on on fourth-and-goal, Greg Ward tried a pass to Hurts on a trick play.

The 49ers took the lead with a 12-play, 97-yard drive as Jimmy Garoppolo found Jauan Jennings for an 11-yard score with 12 seconds left in the half. It was Jennings’ first career catch.

Hurts is 8-of-14 for 151 yards, while Garoppolo is 14-of-20 for 137 yards and a score. Quez Watkins had two receptions for 117 yards for the Eagles, while Deebo Samuel leads the 49ers with four receptions for 72 yards.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was injured in the first half. He could not put weight on his left leg as he left the field and was carted from the sideline to the training room.