Andy Dalton out, Justin Fields in for Bears

The Bears have gone to their first-round rookie quarterback, but not the way they wanted it to happen.

Andy Dalton suffered a first-half knee injury, and although he attempted to stay in the game and was listed as questionable to return, he is now on the sideline in the second half and Justin Fields is in the game.

The Bears’ offense has struggled with Fields on the field, although they’ve tried to call plays to help him make plays with his legs.

Chicago leads Cincinnati 7-3 in the third quarter.